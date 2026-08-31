Venus Williams Down, But Not Out of US Open | WATCH

Venus Williams fell to Sofia Kenin after missing seven set points, but her US Open isn't over — doubles with Serena Williams is next.

*Flushing, New York – Venus Williams suffered yet another stinging defeat—her 15th consecutive loss—tumbling out of US Open singles competition Monday after falling to compatriot and former French Open champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(6).

It was a rough night for the elders, as 24-Slam titan, Novak Djokovic, had just tumbled out on Ashe in unceremonious fashion.

The 46-year-old Williams struggled to find any consistent rhythm in the opening set, spraying unforced errors while battling patchy footwork, 5 double faults, and an opponent who refused to give her much room to breathe.

But then, ever so briefly, Vintage Venus entered the building.

Williams found another gear in the second set, recovering from an early break and putting herself in position to serve for the set.

She couldn’t close the door, getting broken to level the set, but rather than fold, Williams dug in. She held serve and forced a tiebreaker. And that’s where the heartbreak entered the chat.

Venus Williams at 2026 US Open – screenshot

Venus came out firing in the breaker, holding her serve before snatching a mini-break from Kenin. She had found her groove, her fight—and for a moment, it looked like the 46-year-old wasn’t ready to leave Arthur Ashe just yet.

Then came seven.

Count them: SEVEN set points.

Williams had seven opportunities to force a deciding set. Seven chances to extend the night. Seven chances to summon the magic that has defined so much of her extraordinary career … and the late-night crowd (latest finish for a 1st-rounder in US Open history) was firmly on her side.

But she couldn’t convert any of them.

Kenin steadied herself when it mattered most, clawing her way back and eventually taking the tiebreak, 8-6, to seal the 6-2, 7-6(6) victory.

The loss ends Venus’ singles run at this year’s Open—but not her US Open.

Because Venus Williams is still here, set to play doubles with her sister, Serena Williams.

And if we’ve learned anything from watching her career, it’s that down has never automatically meant out.

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