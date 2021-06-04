O.J. Simpson Mourns Death of His Former Defense Attorney F. Lee Bailey (Watch)

*O.J. Simpson took to video Thursday with thoughts about the death of F. Lee Bailey, the famed attorney who was part of his legal “Dream Team” alongside Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, Robert Kardashian and more in his 1995 double murder trial.

Bailey’s oldest son Bendrix Lee told TMZ that his father died of what the family suspects to be old age while living in hospice. He also revealed that his father did not want a funeral and will most likely be cremated. The family, however, is considering a celebration of life ceremony, his son told the outlet.

Simpson, 73, spoke out about Bailey’s death in a video posted on Twitter, calling him “a great friend” and “one of the great lawyers of our time.”

“He was smart, sharp as ever,” Simpson said. “F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of this generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you, Lee. You will be missed by me.”

Simpson also alleged that his former defense attorney just finished a book about his perspective of the 1995 trial last week. “Normally, I read nothing about that case, but that is one book I’m looking forward to reading,” said the former NFL running back.

Watch below: