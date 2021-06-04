Friday, June 4, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Legal

O.J. Simpson Mourns Death of His Former Defense Attorney F. Lee Bailey (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson comments on the death of his former “Dream Team” attorney F. Lee Bailey (Twitter)

*O.J. Simpson took to video Thursday with thoughts about the death of F. Lee Bailey, the famed attorney who was part of his legal “Dream Team” alongside Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, Robert Kardashian and more in his 1995 double murder trial.

Bailey’s oldest son Bendrix Lee told TMZ that his father died of what the family suspects to be old age while living in hospice. He also revealed that his father did not want a funeral and will most likely be cremated. The family, however, is considering a celebration of life ceremony, his son told the outlet.

Simpson, 73, spoke out about Bailey’s death in a video posted on Twitter, calling him “a great friend” and “one of the great lawyers of our time.”

“He was smart, sharp as ever,” Simpson said. “F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of this generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you, Lee. You will be missed by me.”

Simpson also alleged that his former defense attorney just finished a book about his perspective of the 1995 trial last week. “Normally, I read nothing about that case, but that is one book I’m looking forward to reading,” said the former NFL running back.

Watch below:

Previous articleCourt Halts President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Quest To Change Kenya’s Constitution
Next articleAfro Unicorn Shows How to Pocket Instagram Success
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO