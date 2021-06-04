LeToya Luckett Joins Lee Daniels Fox Drama ‘Our Kind of People’

*Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has joined the cast of Lee Daniels’ upcoming Fox drama “Our Kind of People.”

The singer is set to star opposite “Chicago Med” alum Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut.

We previously reported, actress, director, producer, and acting coach, Tasha Smith has been tapped to direct the pilot and second episode of the upcoming FOX drama, which is inspired by the book by Laurence Otis Graham.

Per Deadline, written by and produced by Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, the series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically praised book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” Deadline writes that the show follows “strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.”

The drama takes place “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for more than 50 years,” per Deadline.

Per TheWrap, “Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard,” the outlet writes. Per Fox, “Leah feels the pressure of her position, and a responsibility to give back to the Black community. But when Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) arrives and starts to shake things up and threaten her family’s legacy, Leah makes it her mission to bar Angela from acceptance into The Bluffs before she tears down everything Leah’s family has built.”

Luckett’s TV credits include recurring roles on OWN’s “Greenleaf,” Fox’s “Rosewood” and HBO’s “Ballers.”

Filming for the series will reportedly take place in Detroit and Atlanta.