Wednesday, June 2, 2021
‘Under The Stadium Lights’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Underdogs’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming drama feature “Under The Stadium Lights,” starring Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood, Germain Arroyo, Adrian Favela, Eddie George, Glenn Morshower – with Noel G. and Laurence Fishburne. The film is a true story about the ’09 Abilene High School Football team. It is based on the nonfiction book “Brother’s Keeper” by Al Pickett and Chad Mitchell.

The synopsis reads: Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) star in this inspirational true story of a small-town high school football team who beat all the odds to win their state championship. After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it will take the guidance of their team chaplain (Gibson) and a surrogate father figure (Fishburne) for them to realize what they can achieve when they stand united as a team. In this uplifting underdog story, the Abilene Eagles will once again soar in an incredible comeback that will be forever remembered in sports history.

Peep the clip above that features Morshower, White, Redwood, and Arroyo.

Directed by Todd Randall, the “Under The Stadium Lights” arrives in select theaters, on Digital, and On Demand June 4. Watch the official trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

