Saturday, May 29, 2021
Djimon Hounsou and Millicent Simmonds (‘A Quiet Place Part II’) Share Similar Sensibilities

By Marie Moore
A QUIET PLACE 2
Man on Island (Djimon Hounsou) braves the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.”

*In “A Quiet Place Part II,” actors Djimon Hounsou and Millicent Simmonds both seek survival in a world inhabited by deadly aliens. In the real world, Hounsou and Simmonds share similar social sensibilities. Since “Amistad,” Hounsou has always been on a quest to try and reshape the universal visual representation of Africa in onscreen.

The Benin native told me five years ago he had established his own production company, Fanaticus Entertainment, to create content on a global scale to counteract the demonization of Black people.

Last year Simmonds established her own line of face masks. The Millie Smile Mask collection includes a unique style of mask. While traditional cloth face masks interfere with communication for those who read lips, the Smile Mask’s clear panel allows others to clearly see the lips of the wearer. All proceeds from the Millie Mask will benefit Deaf Women of Color and Texas Hands and Voices, two nonprofit organizations that are dear both to Millie and Rafi Nova.

Man on Island (Djimon Hounsou) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) brave the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Djimon Hounsou (Man on Island) plays an important and  pivotal role in Millicent Simmonds’ (Regan) life although he is a new character in “A Quiet Place Part II.” It was a no brainer for Hounsou to jump on board after the huge success of “A Quiet Place.” He says …

“The first one was brilliantly executed so it spoke loudly.” He describes Part II as being so much edgier. “First you’re in a world where you can’t make a sound. Now, you’re exposing yourself to the outside world and others.”

Although she’s a star of “A Quiet Place,” it was no walk in the park in Part II for Simmonds.

“It was very different,” Simmonds recalled. “It was a big challenge, especially from the first movie to this movie. Now, Regan is dealing with the loss of her father and it affects her and her family’s relationships. The dynamics are changing. She’s very depressed. “Regan now has to go out and face the world and do what she thinks is the right thing to do. What she thinks her father would do in that situation. It’s a very emotional time for her in A Quiet Place Part II.”

The frightening and more intense sequel to “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part II” is in theaters NOW.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

