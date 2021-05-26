Listen As A-hole Police Operator Hassles Akon – Tells Him His Car Was ‘Stolen,’ Not ‘Carjacked’

*As we previously reported, Akon had his vehicle stolen from a Buckhead (Atlanta) gas station just before midnight on Monday.

It was said that he had a $25,000 diamond necklace, along with a Louis Vuitton bag valued at $6,500 inside the vehicle. Akon’s SUV wasn’t recovered that night but was reportedly found later Tuesday in another part of town.

While cops haven’t arrested any suspects just yet, audio of the singer’s 911 call has been released to the public. Akon is heard struggling to report the incident while the operator takes his information. She gives him a little hard time as he’s scrambling around to give her details of what happened.

At one point she asked if he was carjacked at gunpoint, and when he says no she sharply responds, “That ain’t a carjacking,” and says his car was just simply stolen.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amber Rose Has Questions for Mystery Woman Over Her Baby Daddy AE Edwards