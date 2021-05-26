It’s Being Alleged That DMX Died Broke; Rapper’s Estate Worth LESS Than $50,000

*More information is coming out about the life and loss of iconic rapper #DMX.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, didn’t leave behind enough money to care for his 15 children — some of whom are still minors.

Here’s the deal: After selling more than 74 million albums and appearing in multiple movies through the span of his career, DMX’s (born Earl Simmons) estate could be less than $1 million; possibly less than $50,000, court documents filed by his children allege, according to Yahoo! News. Five of DMX’s 15 children filed separate court documents. His daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden first filed documents on May 10, alleging his estate is worth less than $50,000.

His sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons then filed documents on May 21, claiming his estate is worth less than $1 million. Both sides are hoping to be named administrators in the late rapper’s estate.

The bottom line is that both groups of children are seeking to become administrators of their late father’s estate, the NY Daily News reports.

A source familiar with the estate told the News that the estate’s value could increase dramatically in the coming years thanks to the popularity of his catalog, with rap classics like “Party Up (In Here),” “Slippin'” and “Get At Me Dog.”

