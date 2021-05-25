Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Pressure to Marry: ‘I’ve Got So Many Things to Do’

*Tracee Ellis Ross is speaking out about the societal pressure for women to get married and have children — especially if they are women of a certain age.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the actress talked about feeling pressured to find a man and settle down.

“Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you,” she said. “I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

In the interview, Ross also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Malik Beasley’s Wife (Montana Yao) Speaks After He Apologizes for Leaving Her & Baby for Larsa Pippen

Had a great convo with @lolaogunnaike at @marieclaire about living boldly, @patternbeauty, taking risks & more for my Summer 2021 double cover story. Thank you to the incredible team of women who brought this editorial to life! Images by @christinephotohttps://t.co/LDZWtTFJt2 pic.twitter.com/ihuRJXMUTc — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) May 17, 2021

“We’ve seen things and witnessed things with our eyes and our hearts that are unfathomable,” Ross said. “So many hard edges in the world that perhaps the softness of our bodies is actually worthy of a thank-you. Perhaps our bodies are wiser than we are and are doing all of the work that we cannot do in these moments to allow a gentleness and a softness and a cushion around our heart and our most delicate and soft spaces.”

She later joked, “I feel the sexiest I’ve ever felt; it’s going to waste in the pandemic.”

Last year, Ross made similar statements about marriage in the May 2020 issue of Porter.

“I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was,” Ross told the publication. “I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life.”

“There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don’t talk about them,” she continued. “It creates so much shame and judgment.”

“People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship. Of course I want to be in a relationship, but what am I going to do? Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around?” Ross argued. “No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am.”