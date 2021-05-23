The Weeknd Dominates At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with 10 Wins!

*Los Angeles, CA – Tonight, dick clark productions and NBC announced the winners of the “2021 Billboard Music Awards” in an electrifying broadcast special, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Host Nick Jonas was joined by today’s Billboard chart-topping artists for exhilarating performances, moving moments, and historic wins.

Top finalist The Weeknd took home the most trophies of the night with ten – including Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist – bringing his career total to 19. With this, he becomes the number five most decorated BBMA winner of all time behind Drake, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Garth Brooks.

It was a big night for new winners as artists including AJR, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Karol G, and Megan Thee Stallion all walked away with trophies for the very first time. No strangers to this show, BTS took home four awards, winning Top Social Artist for the fifth consecutive year.

Drake held on to his title for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time, and received the Artist of the Decade Award. The superstar was joined on stage by his son Adonis, mother Sandi Graham, father Dennis Graham, and his closest friends to celebrate the honor.

held on to his title for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time, and received the Artist of the Decade Award. The superstar was joined on stage by his son Adonis, mother Sandi Graham, father Dennis Graham, and his closest friends to celebrate the honor. ICON Award recipient P!NK more than earned the prestigious title, performing an unforgettable, moving, aerial routine with her daughter Willow, and a medley of her hit songs. Longtime friend Jon Bon Jovi presented P!NK with the honor. She graciously accepted the award, thanking fans and encouraging everyone to “dream big because what if it comes true.” She also gave a special shoutout to Willow, saying she “nailed it!”

more than earned the prestigious title, performing an unforgettable, moving, aerial routine with her daughter Willow, and a medley of her hit songs. Longtime friend presented P!NK with the honor. She graciously accepted the award, thanking fans and encouraging everyone to “dream big because what if it comes true.” She also gave a special shoutout to Willow, saying she “nailed it!” Houston-based rapper, philanthropist, and social activist Trae Tha Truth became the second recipient of the annual Billboard Change Maker Award. In an effort to support the incredible work Trae Tha Truth does through his Angel By Nature non-profit, the BBMAs and NBCUniversal partnered with him to offer the first-ever official award show non-fungible token (NFT). Fans, as well as the general public, are able to purchase various Trae Tha Truth Change Maker Award NFTs via Bitski for a limited time, and the proceeds from all NFT sales are donated to Angel by Nature. More information can be found at bitski.com/bbmas. Trae Tha Truth was presented the prestigious honor by fellow Houstonian Tina Knowles-Lawson.

became the second recipient of the annual In an effort to support the incredible work Trae Tha Truth does through his Angel By Nature non-profit, the BBMAs and NBCUniversal partnered with him to offer the first-ever official award show non-fungible token (NFT). Fans, as well as the general public, are able to purchase various Trae Tha Truth Change Maker Award NFTs via Bitski for a limited time, and the proceeds from all NFT sales are donated to Angel by Nature. More information can be found at bitski.com/bbmas. Trae Tha Truth was presented the prestigious honor by fellow Houstonian Tina Knowles-Lawson. DJ Khaled, H.E.R. & Migos kicked off the show with the world premiere performance of their incredible new single “We Going Crazy,” and the crowds sure were as they danced along to what is destined to be one of the hottest songs of the summer.

Doja Cat & SZA delivered an out-of-this-world world television debut of their hit single “Kiss Me More” with a futuristic set.

delivered an out-of-this-world world television debut of their hit single “Kiss Me More” with a futuristic set. Duo twenty one pilots took over the stage for a high-energy performance of their popular new song “Shy Away.” They were enveloped by a life-size sculpture of unofficial band mascot, and fan favorite, Trash the Dragon.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined the BBMAs via a pre-recorded message to introduce a special performance from Alicia Keys celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs In A Minor with an ode to her hometown New York and a medley of hits on four different pianos. The multitalented musician performed excerpts of some of her top hits from the past twenty years including “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “Piano & I.”

joined the BBMAs via a pre-recorded message to introduce a special performance from celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs In A Minor with an ode to her hometown New York and a medley of hits on four different pianos. The multitalented musician performed excerpts of some of her top hits from the past twenty years including “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “Piano & I.” AJR made their awards show debut with an electric performance of their hits “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.” The trio of brothers were flanked by a full band of musicians who had the plaza vibrating with excitement.

made their awards show debut with an electric performance of their hits “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.” The trio of brothers were flanked by a full band of musicians who had the plaza vibrating with excitement. To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Sounds of Blackness’ hit song, “Optimistic”, songwriters and producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis presented an epic and moving performance of the legendary track featuring Ann Nesby from Paisley Park in Minneapolis. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the inspirational tune which not only climbed the Billboard R&B charts, but continues to serve as an anthem of inspiration.

Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G took the stage for a performance of her hit songs “Bichota” and “El Makinon” surrounded by a powerful group of female dancers.

took the stage for a performance of her hit songs “Bichota” and “El Makinon” surrounded by a powerful group of female dancers. Presenter Swizz Beatz delivered a moving tribute to those from the hip hop community lost over the past year including rapper and producer Shock G, Bad Boy rapper Black Rob, Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys, and Ecstasy of Whodini. He added a special message to his friend DMX, who, following Tupac, was the second rapper to have two number one albums in one year.

delivered a moving tribute to those from the hip hop community lost over the past year including rapper and producer Shock G, Bad Boy rapper Black Rob, Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys, and Ecstasy of Whodini. He added a special message to his friend DMX, who, following Tupac, was the second rapper to have two number one albums in one year. The Army went wild when BTS performed the world television debut of their new single “Butter,” which was filled with their signature dance moves and sharp outfits.

performed the world television debut of their new single “Butter,” which was filled with their signature dance moves and sharp outfits. Rock group Glass Animals marked their first US award show performance delighting audiences with their rhythmically captivating song “Heat Waves.”

marked their first US award show performance delighting audiences with their rhythmically captivating song “Heat Waves.” Top finalist and top winner, The Weeknd gave an unforgettable performance of “Save Your Tears,” swapping backup dancers for backup automobiles, delivering a mesmerizing synchronized routine around the performer.

gave an unforgettable performance of “Save Your Tears,” swapping backup dancers for backup automobiles, delivering a mesmerizing synchronized routine around the performer. British pop-rock sensations Duran Duran took the BBMA stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon on guitar. It was a standout moment for lifelong fans and new ones alike, as the band covered hits from the span of their four decade career.

took the BBMA stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London featuring Blur’s on guitar. It was a standout moment for lifelong fans and new ones alike, as the band covered hits from the span of their four decade career. Host Nick Jonas joined brothers Kevin and Joe and special guest Marshmello to close out the night, and brought the house down with a medley of “Remember This,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Sucker,” “Only Human,” and “Leave Before You Love Me,” accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display and exciting pyrotechnic show.

The evening’s star-studded presenter lineup included Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

See below for a complete list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

.@POPSMOKE10‘s mom accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album #BBMAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwrMLEstkh — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”

TOTAL WINS BY ARTIST (In Numerical Order)

The Weeknd (10): Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar; Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, Top R&B Song

Pop Smoke (5): Top Billboard 200 Album, Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album

Bad Bunny (4): Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song

BTS (4): Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett (3): Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Song, Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Morgan Wallen (3)*: Top Country Album, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist

DaBaby (2): Top Rap Song, Top Streaming Song

Drake (2): Artist of the Decade, Top Streaming Songs Artist

Elevation Worship (2): Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Song

Kanye West (2): Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Song

Lady Gaga (2): Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album

Machine Gun Kelly (2): Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album

Roddy Ricch (2): Top Rap Song, Top Streaming Song

Taylor Swift (2): Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist

AJR (1): Top Rock Song

Brandon Lake (1): Top Christian Song

Carrie Underwood (1): Top Christian Album

Charlie Puth (1): Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Doja Cat (1): Top R&B Female Artist

Eslabón Armado (1): Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]

Florida Georgia Line (1): Top Country Duo/Group

Jhay Cortez (1): Top Latin Song

Karol G (1): Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]

Maverick City Music (1): Top Gospel Album

Megan Thee Stallion (1): Top Rap Female Artist

P!NK (1): ICON Award

SAINt JHN (1): Top Dance/Electronic Song

Travis Scott (1): Top Gospel Song

.@theweeknd accepts the award for #BBMAs Top Hot 100 Artist !! pic.twitter.com/mvrwAI1Kt1 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

