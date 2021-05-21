Michelle Williams Says Watching Kelly Rowland Give Birth On Zoom Was ‘Beautiful’

*Michelle Williams hit up Premier Gospel Radio’s “Evenings with Cassandra Maria,” this week to promote her new book “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours” and during the conversation, she spoke on witnessing Kelly Rowland give birth to her son Noah on Zoom in January.

“It was beautiful,” she gushed, as reported by AceShowbiz. “It was the most tender moment and (I’m) thankful that she decided to share that with us. You know, because had it not been for the pandemic we probably would have been right there waiting outside the delivery room. You know, and for her to want to connect with us. To me, if I ever doubted friendship…not at that moment you invited me to see you give birth.”

Michelle also spoke of her bond with her fellow Destiny’s Child singers.

“My relationship with them is never in question,” she said of Kelly and Beyonce. “Because we give each other that access to tender moments like that, birthday parties, baby showers or just, ‘Hey, come to the house for dinner’. To me. That means more than getting on stage. You know, it’s that important to you to maintain friendships because a lot of people, they will say, Well, if my friend doesn’t talk to me every week, that means they’re not friends or, or is it more than moments for you that makes, these are my real friends, these are my sisters…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle addressed Meghan Markle’s recent revelation that she battled suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

“No matter what stage you are in life, no matter how high you may go off, or how much money you may have. Things are still things and things can still happen to everybody. And it still affects us in the same way. But yeah, still human beings. And it’s like, we seem to forget that people are just people. And that is what it is,” Williams said.

The singer appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning to promote her new book and she also opened up about her mental health journey.

Williams spoke candidly about how she wasn’t officially diagnosed with depression until later in life. When GMA co-host Robin Roberts asked what prompted her to seek professional help, Michelle said, “I found help when my responses — just the anger and the irritability and the bitterness — was just out of character for me.”

“And I just sought some help and that’s when I got a diagnosis in my 30s that it was in fact depression,” she continued. Check out her conversation with Roberts via the clip below.

Michelle’s book drops on May 25.