‘Broken Harts’ Documentary Explores How White Couple Secretly Abused, Killed Black Adoptive Kids

*A new documentary will explore the disturbing case of suspected white supremacists Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, a married couple who abused and killed their six adopted Black children via murder-suicide.

We previously reported, Markis Hart, 19, and Jeremiah and Abigail Hart, both 14. Devonte Hart, 15, Hannah Hart, 16, and Sierra Hart, 12, died when Jennifer drove their SUV off a cliff March 26, 2018, on the Pacific Coast Highway in California.

An image of Devonte Hart went viral in 2014 when a photographer snapped him hugging a police officer with tears streaming down his face during a protest in Portland, Oregon, over the police killing of Michael Brown. The photo put the spotlight on his family and information emerged that Jennifer and Sarah had been investigated for child abuse. A 2010 complaint filed in Douglas County, Minnesota, revealed that Sarah was charged with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault after a 6-year-old child showed a teacher bruises on her stomach and back. Court documents show that Sarah was convicted on the domestic assault charge, but the charge of malicious punishment of a child was dropped.

“Broken Harts” is a new documentary streaming on Discovery Plus that explores this curious case and the abuse the victims suffered at the hands of these seemingly wicked women.

Per Oregon Live, the documentary “tells the story of what led up to, and the awful events surrounding a deadly crash, when an SUV driven by Jennifer Hart plunged off a Northern California cliff, in March 2018. Jennifer Hart and her wife, Sarah Hart, died in the crash, as did the six children adopted by the couple, Markis, Hannah, Devonte, Abigail, Jeremiah, and Sierra (her legal name was Ciera),” the outlet writes.

The Harts were a couple living in Minnesota, and adopted siblings Markis, Abigail and Hannah, in 2006. In 2009, they adopted Devonte, Jeremiah and Sierra after their aunt tried unsuccessfully to adopt them in their home state of Texas, according to the report.

“Broken Harts” includes interviews with former friends of the Harts, journalists, social service professionals, a psychologist and others.

The documentary reportedly fails to deep dive into one central question: Why did this happen?

