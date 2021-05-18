T.I. Under LAPD Probe for Allegedly Raping, Drugging Women

*T.I. and Tiny’s sex trafficking controversy has taken yet another interesting turn, as the rapper is now at the center of an LAPD probe.

An earlier report noted that the number of alleged victims accusing T.I. and his wife Tiny of drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow.

One of the accusers said she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” including Nevada and Florida. Per Ace Showbiz, in an audio post detailing the alleged sexual abuse done by the couple, one of the accusers claimed she was forced to have sex with rapper Nelly, back in 2014.

“There is an active investigation into Clifford Harris,” Officer William Cooper of the LAPD told Deadline. The outlet notes that the LAPD would not confirm whether Tiny Harris was also being investigated. The LAPD probe has been underway for the past several weeks, according to the report.

More than 30 women have accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault. Several of the accusers have hired attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, including one woman who alleged she was assaulted when she was an intern in high school. Another accuser said she was drugged and then “raped by Clifford Harris [T.I.], and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida.”

During a press conference in March, Blackburn said he represented “11 individuals, 10 women and one man” who have been “victims” of the Harrises over a 15-year time span, as reported by Deadline. He also noted that his firm had been contacted by “over 30 women” who allege that T.I. and Tiny, “aided by several individuals in their employ, have kidnapped them, drugged them, raped them, and terrorized them with threats of death or physical bodily harm.”

Blackburn fired off a letter to former California Attorney General Xavier Bacerra saying that “of the eleven individuals retained by my office, one of them was a resident of the State of California at the time of her drugging and rape.” He requested that “investigators and prosecutors from your office” get involved, and noted that “these women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

Per Deadline, Baccera is now leading the Department of Health and Human Services in DC for Joe Biden. Blackburn’s letter is partially responsible for the LAPD investigating the accusations.

It will be up to the D.A. and the office’s sex crimes unit to decide if T.I. and Tiny will face charges following the results of the LAPD investigation.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” said T,I,’s lawyer Steve Sadow.