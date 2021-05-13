Yaya DaCosta Announces ‘Chicago Med’ Exit to Star on ‘Our Kind of People’ from Lee Daniels

*Yaya DaCosta and her “Chicago med” co-star Torrey DeVitto are leaving their longtime roles on the series, with both announcing their departures via Instagram.

“It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons,” DeVitto wrote. “But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye.”

She added, “Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!”

DaCosta shared several photos of her with the cast along with a video thanking the crew and her co-stars.

“After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person … my time as April Sexton on Chicago Med has come to a close,” she wrote.

“I am so grateful to [co-creator] Dick Wolf, [executive producer] Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines,” she continued. “The cast and crew were so good to me and the background actors gave me so much energy and love, even in silence. Thank you Alex for always keeping my makeup on point! Thank you, Rukey! Thank you, Albert for coming in for the last 2 seasons of April’s hair story!”

DaCosta added, “I appreciate y’all so much. I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family.”

DaCosta is exiting NBC’s “Chicago Med” to star on Fox’s new Lee Daniels drama “Our Kind of People,” TheWrap reports.

Per Deadline, written by and produced by Karin Gist, the series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically praised book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” Deadline writes that the show follows “strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.” The outlet adds that the drama takes place “in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.”

“Chicago Med” airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.