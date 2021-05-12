Wednesday, May 12, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Education

‘If I Could’ve Done Cartwheels Across the Stage’: Great-Grandma Earns College Degree at Age 78 (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

78-year-grandma-diploma-mc-inline-210511_cc9a7819af02e68da74b1f458041205d.fit-560w
It was a proud day for the great-grandmother of three after six years of pursuing her degree at Samford. Stephanie Douglas / Samford University

*Vivian Cunningham, a great-grandmother of three, earned her undergraduate degree in liberal studies at Alabama’s Samford University at 78 years young.

“If I could have done cartwheels across the stage, I would have,” the retired Alabama Power Company worker told TODAY. The mother of two, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three spent six years working toward her degree in liberal studies at the university in Birmingham. She was joined by her family Saturday for a graduation ceremony that she hopes serves as an inspiration.

“My friends have called and told me that it has motivated them,” she said. “And some of the young ones in my family, too. They said if I can do it, they can do it.”

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WVTM 13 (@wvtm13)


Cunningham credited her daughter, Tarra Barnes, son Donald Cunningham and her son-in-law, retired Army Col. Rob Barnes, along with Samford Office of Professional Studies director Bryan Gill and associate director Nicole B. Otero with keeping her on track.

“I felt like I wanted to quit at times, but they were behind me 100%,” she said. “They kept pushing me.”

Cunningham spent 29 years working as a custodian and then as the head of the mailroom for the Alabama Power Company before retiring in 1992. She then used the company’s tuition reimbursement program to earn an associate degree in paralegal studies from Virginia College, but wasn’t satisfied.

“AARP tells us to take some classes and do something instead of just sitting down and being retired, so I kept going,” she said.

She took night classes for years with students half her age or younger before having to make the adjustment to remote classes online during the pandemic to finish her degree. “It was kind of hectic for me because I didn’t know too much about technology, so I had to have my daughter help me with that to learn to do it virtually,” she said.

Now she’s contemplating getting a master’s degree.

“I love to read to get more knowledge,” she said. “I really love learning.”

Previous article‘Clearly Somebody Knows Where This Tiger Is’: Carole Baskin Weighs In … As Expected (Watch)
Next articleBlack News Channel (BNC) to Broadcast Café Mocha Presents Salute THEM Awards, Sunday, June 6 @ 10p ET
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO