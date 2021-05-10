Wisconsin Man Facing 40 Years in Prison for Fatally Punching Son, 5, Over Cheesecake

*A jury has convicted a Milwaukee man of murder for the 2019 death of his 5-year-old son, who he fatally punched over a piece of cheesecake on Father’s Day.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 30-year-old Travis Stackhouse pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse, and child neglect in the death of his son, Sir Amer Stackhouse. He is facing nearly 40 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Stackhouse was angry that his children were eating cheesecake he had gotten for Father’s Day earlier in the week, and later told police he’d only eaten one piece. He admitted he struck the boy’s face with the back of his hand, which Stackhouse said is heavier than normal because of metal inside from a surgery.

After he hit the boy, Stackhouse left the house and went to a bar with friends until about 2 a.m. When he got home, his girlfriend and mother of the boy called 911.

Paramedics responded to the home where the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the boy suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys, and a torn adrenal gland. He died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The father initially told authorities that his son sustained injuries after falling down the stairs, but the victim’s 6-year-old brother told investigators the truth. Stackhouse later confessed to hitting his son but insisted the child had also fallen down the stairs hours after being punched.

Stackhouse’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for next month.