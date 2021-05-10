Talib Kweli Calls Out Rapper Noname After She Defended the Black Women He Harrassed on Twitter

*Talib Kweli and rapper Noname had a tense exchange on social media on Saturday,​​​​​​ after he defended himself against the harassment allegations that got him kicked off Twitter last year.

In case you missed it, Talib was permanently banned from Twitter following “repeated violations,” a spokesperson for the social media site confirmed.

The Brooklyn rapper was suspended after allegedly launching a harassment campaign against 24-year-old activist Maya A. Moody. His beef with her began after a Twitter user posted a list of rappers who are married to Black women. Kweli was on the list. Moody responded by noting: “Literally almost all of them are married to lightskinned women but that’s a conversation for another day.”

And with that… Talib popped off.

“Nah let’s have this convo today,” he tweeted at the time. “Are we talking all of my relationships? My children’s mother as well? Or are you only talking about who you think I’m currently in a relationship right now? I mean, is any of this really any of your business?”

As reported by Complex, he would continue to harass Moody over the next several weeks, insisting he would only stop when she apologized or deleted her Twitter. He also targeted her on Instagram and made her the topic of an hour-long IG Live.

On Saturday, a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kweli’s recent criticism of Noname, which read in part: “Last year the rapper No Name compared me to Tory Lanez because she took the word of some stranger on the internet that I ‘harass black women nonstop.’ No Name is far from the only prominent person who fell for this … So many people in this culture were willing to completely throw me away on the lies of a stranger they never met, a stranger that has no reputation for adding anything at all to this culture.”

Noname fired back by noting that she never compared him to Tory, who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend Megan the Stallion in the feet last summer. Kweli then shared a screenshot of a tweet Noname posted in July 2020, shortly after the Lanez and Megan incident.

“Praying for Megan amd all the Black womxn globally,” Noname wrote. “Watching Black men joke about her shooting as a call to action to harm more Black women hurts in a way I’m not smart enough to articulate. And the silence from male rappers while Talib Kweli harassed Black women for weeks, disgusting.”

Kweli said Noname was trying to portray him “as an enabler of violence against Black women.”

“Why is No Name lying tho? So she can lie and tell her supporters that I harassed a black woman for weeks, offer NO proof of this lie, cite not one source for proof?” he wrote, “but I can’t mention that she lied on me while chastising Black men for allegedly not speaking up about Tory Lanez? … I was a fan of this artist. That’s starting to change.”

Meanwhile, Moody provided an update via Twitter on Saturday, claiming she is still being harassed by Talib’s obnoxious fans.