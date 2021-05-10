NBC Drops 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Amid Fallout Over Membership and Voting Process

*The 2022 Golden Globes ceremony is still set to air next year, you just won’t be able to watch it on NBC.

The network announced on Monday (May 10) that it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022 amid the fallout over the org’s membership and processes.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is a group of journalists who conduct the yearly Golden Globe Awards. Over the years, the group has been criticized for not watching Black films, not acknowledging Black actors and content creators and taking bribes from studios.

Per Variety, NBC execs have been waiting on the HFPA to reveal a full plan on how to reform the organization, following backlash over a report by the Los Angeles Times that the group does not have a single Black member. The HFPA now claims it will make significant changes, with plans to include people from “underrepresented groups” to the exclusive group of journalists. However, its primary focus is on recruiting Black members.

The outlet writes, “NBC execs were concerned that the HFPA hadn’t set a timeline for change, and the network had seen no movement on how it might rethink its membership goals.”

We reported earlier that Netflix has joined the slew of various organizations and PR reps that claim to be outraged over the lack of diversity and within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has fired off a letter to the HFPA Netflix, noting that the streaming giant is “stopping any activities” with the organization behind the Globes, “until more meaningful changes are made” to the group’s demographics and ethics policies, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Amazon Studios is distancing itself from the HFPA, and several actors and content creators have spoken out against the HFPA, including Scarlett Johansson, who issued a statement to Deadline on Saturday.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences,” the Black Widow star said. “The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

GLAAD has also called out the HFPA for its lack of LGBTQ inclusion.