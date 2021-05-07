Tyler Perry Annoucnes Cast for New Netflix Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

*Tyler Perry has tapped 8 actors to round out the cast for his new Netflix film “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

Per THR, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold are set to star alongside previously announced castmembers Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.

Perry penned the script for “A Jazzman’s Blues” 26 years ago, and the story “unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South,” per THR.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” said Perry. Production is set to kick off this week in Savannah, Georgia, and at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. No release date has been announced yet.

In related news, Perry’s “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” have both been renewed by BET ahead of their upcoming season premieres, “House of Payne” for a ninth season and “Assisted Living” for a third season, per Deadline.

The second season of “Assisted Living” and Season 8 of “House of Payne” will premiere May 25 at 9 PM and 9:30 PM ET/PT, respectively.

Perry accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, presented by Viola Davis, at the 2021 Oscars last month. During his acceptance speech, he urged viewers to “refuse hate.”

“I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, Black or White, or because they are a police officer, I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian,” Perry said, per PEOPLE. “I would hope that we would refuse hate.

Perry continued, “My mother taught me to refuse hate. She taught me to refuse blanket judgment.”

“And in this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it is my hope that all of us would teach our kids, and I want to remember just refuse hate, don’t hate anybody,” he added. “Don’t hate anybody.”

Perry then dedicated his award “to anyone who wants to stand in the middle, no matter what’s around the wall, stand in the middle because that’s where healing happens. That’s what conversation happens, that’s where change happens, it happens in the middle.”

“So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment, and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you,” he concluded.