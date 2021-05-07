*“Everyone has an inner light, a unique offering to the world. Life experiences can diminish the light,” said singer/songwriter Naomi Cowan about the meaning of her single titled “Energy.” “When things happen to you, you forget who you are. You loose your focus…what’s next.”

The Jamaican songstress is not only beautiful on the inside, but the outside as well with her looks, voice and songwriting. With all the makings of a superstar, Naomi is not slowing down at all with the recent release of yet another single titled “Lucky Me.”

“I’m a deep thinker. I’m observant. I’m into personal growth and spirituality,” Cowan pointed out about herself when I told her how deep her thoughts were. “I’m interested in how you grow as a person. There is always more for us to learn…as a human…not only for monetary/financial reasons, but for the person.”

The “Energy” single is produced by Izy Beats (Dre Day Music). The “Lucky Me” single features Runkus and The Wixard, who also produced it. Naomi brings the feel of Reggae back to the music industry reminding me how starved I am for the Caribbean flavor. I love her Jamaican accent, and told her so, and when you mix that accent with her Pop/R&B flow, her sound is fresh.

“I always had the typical Jamaican accent,” she said. Cowan also pointed out that Jamaica has different dialects, just like in American.

This role she has taken on in music is bringing Reggae back to the spotlight. It is a natural role, one that resulted because of her parents’ – father, Tommy, who is a well known producer/songwriter and mother, Carlene, who is well known Gospel singer – are mutual lovers of music.

“I kind of grew up in a musical family. I’ve been doing it forever,” Naomi said when I complimented her on her “delivery” or performance of the single “Energy” in her music video that is directed by Kia Moses. “My father and mother were always on stage. I’ve had a love for it for as long as I can remember. Three years ago I decided to fully immerse myself in it. It’s the best form of expressing the different parts of me.”

In 2019 her single “Paradise Plum” was featured in the “Reggae Gold” compilation album. She has performed at Montego Bay’s “Strictly the Best Live,” the “Jamaican Rum Festival,” and the “Angela Yee Day” event. The “Lucky Me” music video is directed by Naomi and JP Williams. It was shot at The Knole and Music Mountain in Stoney Hill Jamaica. Ellen Animates did the artwork and animation.

Naomi Cowan is gearing up for the release of her “StarGirl” mixtape this month. It’s a collaboration between Naomi and Walshy Fire (Major Lazer). The two will also collaborate on an EP due out this summer. www.NaomiCowan.com

