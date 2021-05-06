DMX Thanks God for ‘Every Moment’ During Final TV One Interview [WATCH]

*DMX reflected on his life and legacy in a special episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” airing May 16. Ahead of the premiere, TV One has shared a glimpse at what the hip-hop legend had to say.

“I’m going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment,” he said. “It’s those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are.” Watch the moment via the clip below.

The interview was shot “just three week[s] before his passing and is confirmed to be his final and most transparent to date.” The hip-hop icon suffered a heart attack on April 2, leaving him in the hospital on life support. He died April 9 at the age of 50.

“DMX sat down with our team and was completely UNCENSORED,” said TV One’s Cathy Hughes. “We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention. I thank Nikki from SWIRL films for staying the course because he kept telling her ‘no’, but thankfully we were able to make it happen. His family, fan club, friends, and supporters will be happy with the way he told his story for the last time. The two-part special will air directly before the annual Urban One Honors. I’m particularly excited because I feel like this will be the biggest night in TV One History.”

DMX was honored on April 24 with a public memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The star-studded event was livestreamed on YouTube, with Nas, Eve, and Swizz Beatz taking the stage to speak about their longtime friendship with the rapper.

“To have known DMX the way that I knew him as a man, a father, a friend. This is so hard y’all. What I pray, what I hope, I pray to God, I pray to our angels, our ancestors, that his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power. Rest in love, but most of all he feel rest in peace,” Eve said during the service.

In a statement announcing his death last month, DMX’s family said… “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

DMX’s “Uncensored” will air May 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TV One.