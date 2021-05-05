Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Meghan Markle’s First Children’s Book About Bond Between Father’s and Sons

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has announced that her first children’s book will explore the bond between fathers and sons. 

Set to be published this summer, Meghan said the book, titled “The Bench,” was inspired by a Father’s Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children’s Books, PEOPLE reports. “That poem became this story.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Netflix Series to Focus on Invictus Games

The book is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens,” Meghan said. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

In the press release, Meghan is described as “a mother, wife, feminist, and activist” who “currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens.” 

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, already the parents to son Archie, who turns 2 on Thursday, are expecting a baby girl this summer.

“The Bench” will be published on June 8.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

