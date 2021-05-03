Black Woman Tells Alyssa Milano in Viral Video: ‘You Are Everything You Preach Against’

*A Black woman used social media to rant against the anti-racist stance of Alyssa Milano, telling the actress, “You’re not helping. You’re making things worse.”

In a TikTok video, Savannah Edwards of thisissavvy responds to a clip of Milano’s podcast Sorry Not Sorry in which she tells non-Black people to imagine being a Black man. Edwards accuses the former child star of exaggerating the occurrences of white cops killing unarmed people of color, saying “Statistically speaking, I am more likely to be killed by my black elderly neighbor across the street than the cop that patrols my neighborhood. Statistically speaking, homicide by cop is very rare. But people like you find power in fear, os you keep it front page news.”

The viral video begins with a clip of Milano saying, “For those of us who are not Black men, imagine watching the news and seeing people…”

The Black woman then appears on screen, cutting Milano off with, “Imagine being a Black man and being told by some white lady with a microphone that you and the criminal on TV are one and the same because you look alike.”

In a series of edits, she continues to go in.

“Lady, I don’t wanna hate you. I’m a 90s kid. I grew up with you,” she said. “So I know you’re very talented. I understand your heart is in the right place. But you are everything you preach against.”

“You’re not helping. You’re making things worse,” she continues. “You’re causing more division. You’re causing more fear.”

Watch her entire missive below: