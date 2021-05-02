Sunday, May 2, 2021
EUR Reviews New Black Music: H.E.R. and Chris Brown (‘Come Through’) / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
HER - screenshot
H.E.R.

*H.E.R. is an amazing songstress that continues to raise the bar in the world of R&B music.

And when the Grammy-winning H.E.R. is teamed with Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown, sensational things are bound to happen – musically speaking.

On H.E.R.’s new single, “Come Through,” featuring Brown, the two singers’ voices blend like magic.

The song is about H.E.R. asking Brown to come through to her place tonight to “kick it” on the low, and she will be waiting. Like many of her previous slow jams, the ballad evokes pure emotions and experiences that young women are having, and H.E.R. delivers their feelings, lyrically and musically, through telling her own stories in convincing ways.

In a past interview, H.E.R. said, “I am a voice for women who feel like they’re alone in these situations.” In that regard, H.E.R.’s new single hits the mark.

Fisher Jack

