ACLU Fires Off Letter to Biden Administration Warning Against Menthol Cigarettes Ban

*President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to ban menthol cigarettes in an effort to save Black Americans from the tobacco industry, but the ACLU says the move could have major “racial justice implications.”

Per SandraRose, a recent study showed that 85% of Black people smoke menthol cigarettes compared to 29% of white people.

“A menthol cigarette ban would disproportionately impact communities of color, result in criminalization of the market, and exacerbate mass incarceration,” the ACLU wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“Such a ban will trigger criminal penalties, which will disproportionately impact people of color, as well as prioritize criminalization over public health and harm reduction,” the letter stated. “A ban will also lead to unconstitutional policing and other negative interactions with local law enforcement.”

READ MORE: Racism: Wells Fargo Refuses to Let Successful Black Business Owners Withdraw Funds from Their Account

So, what’s next? Many needed reforms remain more urgent than ever. And each day that passes is a day too long to wait. https://t.co/mVAKk97B49 — ACLU (@ACLU) April 29, 2021

The letter referenced the police-involved deaths of George Floyd, Duante Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant and Eric Garner.

“A number of police encounters resulting in tragic deaths are linked to police enforcement of tobacco laws: Eric Garner, killed by a police chokehold, was illegally selling ‘loosie’ cigarettes, and Michael Brown was killed after being suspected of stealing a box of cigarillos,” the letter stated. “Even in the case of George Floyd, police were called to investigate a counterfeit bill used to purchase cigarettes.”

The letter called for an approach that would “avoid solutions that will create yet another reason for armed police to engage citizens on the street based on the pretext or conduct that does not pose a threat to public safety.”

According to the CDC, Black people die of tobacco-related illnesses at higher rates than whites. Biden is also considering a ban on flavored cigars.

“Our experience with alcohol, opioid, and cannabis prohibition teaches us that that is a policy disaster waiting to happen, with Black and other communities of color bearing the brunt,” the letter stated.