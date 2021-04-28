Wednesday, April 28, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

OWN Releases New Sneak Peek of ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Final Episodes (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
The wealthy residents of Savannah Georgia are involved in a true to life Greek Tragedy. In season eight of Perry’s serialized drama, Judge Cryer and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked.

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it will premiere the final episodes of its long running series, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The Tyler Perry drama which chronicles the scandalous lives of the Cryer, Harrington and Young families living in Savannah, Georgia, will conclude after eight seasons and 196 episodes.

In this final season viewers will see the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

Watch the new sneak peek below:

“The Haves and the Have Nots” has averaged more than 2.8 million total viewers across its 188 episodes. It averaged more than 3.1 million viewers each year from 2014 to 2017. In 2021 to date, it is the most-watched cable series with African American Women 18+, households and total viewers.

Previous articleOver $80,000 Raised for Holiday Inn Employee Who Has Meltdown on the Job [VIDEO]
Next articleDJ Envy Catches Heat for Defending Police Killing of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO