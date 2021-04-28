OWN Releases New Sneak Peek of ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Final Episodes (Watch)

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it will premiere the final episodes of its long running series, “The Haves and the Have Nots,” on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The Tyler Perry drama which chronicles the scandalous lives of the Cryer, Harrington and Young families living in Savannah, Georgia, will conclude after eight seasons and 196 episodes.

In this final season viewers will see the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one percenters. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

Watch the new sneak peek below:

“The Haves and the Have Nots” has averaged more than 2.8 million total viewers across its 188 episodes. It averaged more than 3.1 million viewers each year from 2014 to 2017. In 2021 to date, it is the most-watched cable series with African American Women 18+, households and total viewers.