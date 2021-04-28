NY Post Reporter Quits After ‘Ordered’ to Write ‘Incorrect’ Story About Kamala Harris

*A longtime reporter for the New York Post has resigned after claiming her editors “ordered” her to write an “incorrect” story on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Laura Italiano took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce her resignation via a three-tweet thread in which she admitted to not pushing back when made to write fake news about the VP.

“The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point, she tweeted.

The Post article alleged that Harris’ 2019 children’s book “Superheroes are Everywhere,” was included in a “welcome kit” given to unaccompanied migrant children.

“Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the US-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, ‘Superheroes are Everywhere,’ in their welcome kits,” the New York Post reported on 23 April.

“It’s just the latest open-arms gesture by the Biden administration,” Italiano wrote in the article, “whose mixed messaging regarding the border and immigration has been credited with the surge from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The Washington Post reports that only a single copy of the book was donated to a migrant shelter in Long Beach, California.

It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the US Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” Kevin Lee, a spokesperson for the city, told The Washington Post.

“The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”

VP Harris’s office confirmed the book made its way to a migrant center on the west coast by way of a donation.

“A citywide donation for books and toys was organized by the community to donate to children being housed at migrant facilities,” Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the vice president, told the Washington Post. “The Office of the Vice President was not aware that her children’s book was donated.”

The Post ultimately removed Italiano’s story and replaced it with an edited version along with an editor’s note that reads, “The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.”