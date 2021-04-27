Young Orators Awarded by Sigma Gamma Rho & Our Authors Study Club Los Angeles

*Our Authors Study Club (OASC) and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter is proud to announce winners for the 2021 Oratorical Contest.

Mia Moore, a 9th grader from Glendale, California won 1st Place for her excellent exhortation of the topic The Black Family: Representation, Identity & Diversity.

Coming in 2nd Place was 9th grader Hunter Young, a student at Branded Genius Academy and a member of Boy Scout Troop 848 in Los Angeles.

11th grader Jeremiah Davis placed 3rd from St. John Basco in Bellflower, CA and he also represented the Gamma Zeta Boule’ Foundation.

An honorable mention was awarded to Ryshaun Brown, a 9th grader from Blue Ridge Academy in Santa Clarita, CA.

The 2021 contest was held virtually via Zoom on March 27th and a live awards presentation was held on April 10th at the View Park Chapter headquarters of the NCNW (National Council of Negro Women).

It is with great honor that OASC and the Sigma Sigma chapter continue to cultivate young orators and keep the sacred traditions of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which was founded in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson.

See more on this great organization at www.ASALH.org The Los Angeles local chapter was founded in 1945 by the late Vassie D. Wright, who was also a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

For more information go to www.OratoricalContest.com or email SignUp@OratoricalContest.com. President (Basileus) of Sigma Sigma Chapter is Vanessa Rickman. Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is Rasheeda S. Liberty.

