Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeEvents
Events

Young Orators Awarded by Sigma Gamma Rho & Our Authors Study Club Los Angeles

By LaRita Shelby
0

Oratorical Contest 1st Place Winner Mia Moore (Center), 2nd Plac
Oratorical Contest 1st Place Winner Mia Moore (Center), 2nd Place Hunter Young (3rd from left) and 3rd Place Winner Jeremiah Davis (2nd from RT) pictured with Committee L. Shelby, T. Lyons & J. Gordon also from OASC. April 10, 2021 Photo by Curtis Sabir

*Our Authors Study Club (OASC) and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Sigma Sigma Alumnae Chapter is proud to announce winners for the 2021 Oratorical Contest.

Mia Moore, a 9th grader from Glendale, California won 1st Place for her excellent exhortation of the topic The Black Family: Representation, Identity & Diversity.

Coming in 2nd Place was 9th grader Hunter Young, a student at Branded Genius Academy and a member of Boy Scout Troop 848 in Los Angeles.

11th grader Jeremiah Davis placed 3rd from St. John Basco in Bellflower, CA and he also represented the Gamma Zeta Boule’ Foundation.

An honorable mention was awarded to Ryshaun Brown, a 9th grader from Blue Ridge Academy in Santa Clarita, CA.

Oratorical Contest sponsored by Our Authors Study Club & Sigma G
Oratorical Contest sponsored by Our Authors Study Club & Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc Sigma Sigma Chapter 2021 winners Hunter Young (2nd), Mia Moore (1st), Jeremiah Davis (3rd). Photo by Curtis Sabir

The 2021 contest was held virtually via Zoom on March 27th and a live awards presentation was held on April 10th at the View Park Chapter headquarters of the NCNW (National Council of Negro Women).

It is with great honor that OASC and the Sigma Sigma chapter continue to cultivate  young orators and keep the sacred traditions of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, which was founded in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson.

See more on this great organization at www.ASALH.org  The Los Angeles local chapter was founded in 1945 by the late Vassie D. Wright, who was also a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

For more information go to www.OratoricalContest.com or email SignUp@OratoricalContest.com. President (Basileus) of Sigma Sigma Chapter is Vanessa Rickman. Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is Rasheeda S. Liberty.

LaRita Shelby cropped slate shot
LaRita Shelby
Journalist & Dir. Digital Strategy at EURweb.com
Actress/Writer/Entertainer

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.  Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.  LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at JazzyRita@EURweb.com

Previous articleWhite NC Official Fired After Refusing to Address Black Woman By Her Appropriate Title (Watch Entire Exchange)
Next articleYoung Thug and Gunna Post Bonds for 30 Low-Level Offenders in Fulton County Jail (Watch)
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as Director of Digital Strategy and Sales at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO