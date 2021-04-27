Reggie Boone: Recording Artist Creates Viral Anthem to Keep Spotlight on Police Brutality

*[ATLANTA, GA] – Emerging artist Reggie Boone is getting lots of attention for his new social conscious jam “No More.” He was inspired to the song after he sat in his living room watching the news about George Floyd, another black man, a human being’s life being taken and it scared people. Boone, who was discovered by Steve Harvey, says he writes lyrics to promote the message of equality, ending police brutality and the power behind genuinely getting to know each other beyond our skin color. To see the video go to: http://bit.ly/NoMore-Video.

Reggie Boone sees the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict as definitely a pivotal step. But with the tragic shooting of Duante Wright, Boone’s continues his mission through his music to raise awareness about the violence incited against minorities with a message of upliftment to every human being, reminding them to love God and each other.

Radio personality Michael Baisden, premiered Reggie’s “No More” video and it quickly racked up over 75k views.

“I want to support artists like Reggie Boone, who like the greats, Marvin Gaye, Gill Scott Heron and Curtis Mayfield create music with a message’ Baisden said. The video has been shared on various platforms garnering support for its overwhelming positive message and call for change.

Reggie released his album “In a Perfect World” in 2020 amidst the covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. Reggie always wanted to use his music to send a message and “No More” was his response with music arranged by the legendary Felton Pilate. He has peacefully protested in many marches including Jena 6, Trayvon Martin, Brionna Taylor, George Floyd and others.

Reggie overcame many obstacles, played the chitlin’ circuit and nightclubs, was booed at the Apollo, worked any and every job to put food on the table providing for his kids. He is a single dad of 2 girls who recently beat prostate cancer due to early detection and lives by the slogan “never give up.” Popular in the US and UK he’s known simply as the Incomparable Reggie Boone. ‘No More’ was recently nominated for several music awards. Reggie’s music is his activism and believes in using his platform to stand up for what’s right creating change in the world.

To watch ‘No More’ go to http://bit.ly/NoMore-Video Follow Reggie Boone on all social media @RealReggieBoone