‘Martin’ Stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Shoot Down Any Hope of Series Reboot [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have shot down any hope of a “Martin” reboot series. 

Campbell and Arnold appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” and said that beloved comedy probably won’t be making a return to the small screen following the 2016 death of co-star Thomas Mikal Ford.

“It’s something that we wanted to happen,” Arnold said. “It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.”

She added that “a show can never be a reboot without the original cast.” The two actresses starred alongside Ford, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Martin Lawrence in the series, and added that a reunion, or an animated series, could be interesting. But live-action is more than likely off the table. 

READ MORE: Here’s What Tisha Campbell Accused Martin Lawrence of Doing in her Sexual Harassment Suit

“Maybe, but as far as a reboot, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Arnold said. “Tommy is no longer with us… This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone.”

An earlier report noted that series star Martin Lawrence quit his own show due to the sexual harassment lawsuit that Campbell hit him with back in the day.

Martin series cast
‘Martin’ cast

The sitcom was one of the highest-rated shows during its run from 1992 to 1997. Campbell played Martin’s girlfriend in the series and Arnold played her bestie, Pam. As noted by thejasminebrand.com, the trio reunited for the first time in two decades in 2018, after Campbell’s controversial lawsuit against Martin.

The 1997 lawsuit detailed the alleged “obsessive” physical and emotional abuse she endured at the hands of Martin including “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery and violent threats.”

Lawrence denied all the allegations.

Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

