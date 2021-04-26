Monday, April 26, 2021
Sheila E. Honors Prince in Post Using Lookalike Picture of Late Star

By Ny MaGee
Sheila E. and Prince

*Sheila E. recently paid tribute to the late-great Prince and made a huge blunder in the process. 

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the singer commemorated the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death by posting several photos of hitmaker. But fans were quick to point out that one of the images was not of the “Purple Rain” star. Instead, she mistakenly posted a 2017 picture of singer Mandy Romao. In the caption of the image, the famed drummer recalled how Prince disliked “eating in front of people.”

“But u could throw down when u wanted (to),” Sheila E wrote, adding that he used to cook eggs for her, and “I made the pancakes.”

However, fans soon realized the photo wasn’t of Prince, but instead a 2017 picture of singer Mandy Romao  — check out the image below. Roman does bear a striking resemblance to the late singer. 

READ MORE: Prince Estate to Release Singer‘s 2010 Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ This Summer [VIDEO]

 

“How are you not going to know your own friend… that’s not Prince,” followers noted, which Sheila E acknowledged in a follow-up post, writing “Everyone is tripping. Yes I know about the picture. But my words are true.”

In a separate tribute post, Sheila said of Prince, “5 yrs ago today u ascended to heaven. Even though you left us your legacy, ur music, it is still hard to believe u are not here. I want to call or text u but I know u won’t answer.”

She added, “There has never been and will never be another one like Prince. We miss u and remember u always, your legacy continues even now.”

Sheila E. concluded, “Prince, Ur journey was like no other. Ur music reached not just Minneapolis but the world in which it became ur home. Thank u.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

