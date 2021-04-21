GOP Senators Try and Fail to Rattle Stacey Abrams During Senate Hearing on Voting Rights (Highlights)

*While the world was watching Derek Chauvin being hauled to jail in handcuffs Tuesday, Stacey Abrams was quietly, remotely and hilariously fending off attack after attack by GOP lawmakers during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting laws.

The committee’s usual suspects – Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, John Kennedy, Tom Cotton and others – lined up to take their shots at the Georgia voting rights activist, whose organizing efforts were largely responsible for Donald Trump’s White House exit and the election of two Democratic Georgia senators in 2020 to level the playing field in the U.S. Senate.

Abrams calmly and artfully swatting away each GOP Senator’s attempt to gaslight her about the existence of “racial animus” and voter suppression – in Georgia and beyond – was a thing of beauty to behold.

Watch her highlights below, beginning with the hearing’s most viral clip of her back-and-forth with Ted Cruz:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) confronted Abrams for refusing to concede the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questioned Abrams, former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, on her views of voting reform bills like the one that has recently passed in Georgia.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) questioned Abrams on why she objects to new provisions, and asked her if supporters of the Georgia voting bill are motivated by racial animus.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) pressed Abrams on her calling the Georgia voting law “Jim Crow,” and causing the MLB to pull the All Star Game from Georgia.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Abrams clash on whether there Is voter suppression.