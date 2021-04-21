Director Brad Furman Explores the LAPD Connection to Biggie’s Murder in ‘City of Lies’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with director Brad Furman to dish about his latest film “City of Lies,” based on the book, “LAbyrinth,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Randall Sullivan, about the unsolved murder of hip-hop star Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Per press release, this compelling crime-thriller follows the investigation into the infamous murder of the iconic rap artist. Oscar nominee Johnny Depp stars as determined LAPD detective Russell Poole, who spent nearly 20 years trying to solve the murder, and Oscar and Primetime Emmy winner Forest Whitaker as Jack Jackson, a journalist who teams up with Poole in search of the elusive truth. Together they explore why the case remains cold — and why a secret division of the LAPD is seemingly set on keeping it that way.

READ MORE: WATCH: Actor Allius Barnes Dishes About Secrets and Plot Twists in New ‘Cruel Summer’ Series [EUR Excusive]

In our candid conversation with the director, Furman keeps it real about the push back and threats he received over this production as well as his reaction when he first spoke to Biggie’s mother Voletta about appearing in “City of Lies.” He also tells us how he got Forest and Johnny on board and what he hopes viewers take away from the film. Hear Brad tell it via the clip above.

“City of Lies” is currently available on digital/VOD.