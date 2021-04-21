Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A Whodunnit with Teeth: WEREWOLVES WITHIN from Dir. Josh Ruben / Trailer&Poster

By Fisher Jack
*Hey y’all, we wanna share the official teaser trailer and poster of the hilarious whodunnit horror/thriller WEREWOLVES WITHIN with ya! The film is based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft.

SYNOPSIS:
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within - poster

STARRING:  
Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus,  Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler

DIRECTED BY: Josh Ruben – WRITTEN BY: Mishna Wolff

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT:
I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us.

This movie is a tribute to those of us who are resolute that good conquers evil, and that “being good” is the best weapon we’ve got, against guns, knives, even claws… Sometimes, you just gotta be a good neighbor, no matter how wicked people are.

**WEREWOLVES WITHIN hits Theaters June 25, 2021 and On Demand July 2, 2021**

Fisher Jack

