Even Right Wing Pat Robinson Not Buying Taser/Gun Confusion; Says Chauvin Belongs ‘Under the Jail’ (Watch)

*The Internet is now calling him “Woke Pat Robinson.”

The right wing, borderline Q’Anon-like televangelist blindsided folks on Thursday with a blistering rebuke of racist policing, Derek Chauvin and the notion that any cop could mistake a gun for a taser.

The “700 Club” host kept it shockingly “100” when it comes to police violence against Black Americans. While making it clear he’s still “pro-police,” Robertson said on his show Thursday that police officers have “got to stop this stuff” while reacting to the killings of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, as well as the pepper-spraying of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario.

“You know, the police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble — and our state police are highly trained, but why they don’t stop this? And this thing that’s going on in Minnesota with Derek Chauvin. I mean, they ought to put him under the jail. He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd — I mean his neck — it’s just terrible what’s happening.”

Robertson was so disgusted with former officer Kim Potter’s claim of thinking the gun in her hand was a taser that he brought out props. Calling Potter’s confusion “crazy,” he held up models of both weapons – one very black and one very yellow – and told the audience there is “no comparison.”

Watch his remarks below: