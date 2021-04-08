Dave Chappelle Saw Celebrities Leaving ‘Dirty Notes’ for Trump’s Staff at White House Party [VIDEO]

*When Donald Trump won the presidency, his aides claimed they found “dirty notes” in odd places left all over the White House that they thought were from officials to former President Barack Obama. As it turns out, the notes were actually put there by celebrities.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in 2019 claimed that when the Trump team moved into the White House, “we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it.'”

In a new interview with Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle talked about attending one of the ‘last big parties’ that Obama threw at the WH and he witnessed celebs write ‘crazy’ notes for Trump and his staff to find.

“It was one of the last big parties the Obamas threw and I’m not gonna say these celebrities’ names… There was a thing,” Dave explained on the Apr. 6 episode of No Filter with Naomi. “Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, ‘The Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets.’ Now, I saw this happening.”

Chappelle said he “laughed real hard” when the notes made headlines.

“I’m not gonna say who did it,” he continued. “But it was celebrities writing all this crazy s**t and putting it all over there and I saw them do it, so when I saw that news I laughed real hard.”

CNN reporter Abby D. Phillip tweeted in 2019 about Stephanie’s claims that Obama aides left ‘you will fail” notes for Trump.

“WH Press Sec Stephanie Grisham claims Obama aides left ‘you will fail” notes in offices for Trump aides: ‘We came into the WH, I’ll tell you something. Every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it,’” Phillip’s tweet read.

At the time, former Obama aides quickly denied the claims. “This is another bald-faced lie,” Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice tweeted in response to Abby’s tweet. “This is an outrageous lie. I know. I handed over the nuclear office at the (National Security Council). Shameless and disgusting,” former senior director of the National Security Council Jon Wolfsthal tweeted.

