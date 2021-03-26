Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News
News

Racist Anti-Masker Denies Calling NYC Bagel Shop Worker the N-word [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The racist anti-masker at a New York City bakery who was captured on video yelling racial slurs at a Black employee now denies calling him the N-word.

Speaking to the New York Post about the now-viral incident, Stephanie Denaro, 38, insisted that she never called the Davidovich Bakery staffer a “b—h-ass n—-r” — despite the shocking video of her doing so. 

“I didn’t call him the N-word,” she said. “I called him a term to describe his behavior.”

She added: “Listen, there are different ways to spell things. I called him a specific word.”

The bakery employee, known simply as Victor, 30, said Denaro’s denial is “an insult to everybody.”

“Honestly, I really don’t know where that response comes from,” he told The Post on Wednesday. “I think that over a million people have seen the video and as it states in the video, she actually said those words …”

“I feel like it’s an insult to everybody,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Bakery Karen’ Calls Black Cashier ‘B***h A** N****r Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)

Denaro was captured on video yelling racial slurs at Victor after being told repeatedly by a security guard that she wouldn’t be served unless she wore a mask.

EURweb previously reported, the woman’s racist rant took place in front of her four biracial children at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side. In videos shot by a bystander, a security guard tells the woman that a bakery worker wasn’t going to serve her without a mask.

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.”

The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds. 

Speaking to The Post about the incident, Denaro whined about being refused service for not wearing a mask.

“I think that people’s rights are being violated being forced to wear masks,” she said, adding, “I’m a Christian and I don’t cover my face.”

She then said of Victor,  “I feel sorry for him,” before adding, “I’d like to say Trump 2020. Long live President Trump. Have a good day.”

On Instagram, she claimed to have “medical conditions” that prevent her from wearing a face mask. 

“So if you have a problem with me not wearing a mask mind your own business. It is a free country!!!!,” Denaro wrote. “If I said a word during a verbal fight so what!! It is a word!! Get over it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Self defense. (@stephaniedenaro_)

Previous articleEx-Wife of Kel Mitchell Puts Him on Blast, Claims He Owes Her $1.2M
Next articlePooch Hall Confirms Return for ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie After Showtime Series Gets Cancelled
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO