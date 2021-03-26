Racist Anti-Masker Denies Calling NYC Bagel Shop Worker the N-word [VIDEO]

*The racist anti-masker at a New York City bakery who was captured on video yelling racial slurs at a Black employee now denies calling him the N-word.

Speaking to the New York Post about the now-viral incident, Stephanie Denaro, 38, insisted that she never called the Davidovich Bakery staffer a “b—h-ass n—-r” — despite the shocking video of her doing so.

“I didn’t call him the N-word,” she said. “I called him a term to describe his behavior.”

She added: “Listen, there are different ways to spell things. I called him a specific word.”

The bakery employee, known simply as Victor, 30, said Denaro’s denial is “an insult to everybody.”

“Honestly, I really don’t know where that response comes from,” he told The Post on Wednesday. “I think that over a million people have seen the video and as it states in the video, she actually said those words …”

“I feel like it’s an insult to everybody,” he added.

‘Bagel Karen’ denies calling NYC worker the N-word — despite shocking video https://t.co/V4c2R10jP0 pic.twitter.com/d61FkOzlsx — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2021

Denaro was captured on video yelling racial slurs at Victor after being told repeatedly by a security guard that she wouldn’t be served unless she wore a mask.

EURweb previously reported, the woman’s racist rant took place in front of her four biracial children at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side. In videos shot by a bystander, a security guard tells the woman that a bakery worker wasn’t going to serve her without a mask.

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.”

The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds.

Speaking to The Post about the incident, Denaro whined about being refused service for not wearing a mask.

“I think that people’s rights are being violated being forced to wear masks,” she said, adding, “I’m a Christian and I don’t cover my face.”

She then said of Victor, “I feel sorry for him,” before adding, “I’d like to say Trump 2020. Long live President Trump. Have a good day.”

On Instagram, she claimed to have “medical conditions” that prevent her from wearing a face mask.

“So if you have a problem with me not wearing a mask mind your own business. It is a free country!!!!,” Denaro wrote. “If I said a word during a verbal fight so what!! It is a word!! Get over it.”