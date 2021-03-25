Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes.

That’s why she stepped away from roughly 15 years of hard work at Target in 2020 to tackle a new obstacle: helping a half-century-old Black media brand reinvent itself.

When Wanga joined Essence in June, the Black culture mainstay was a little under two years out from a buyout by African-American entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis, founder of Sundial Brands, a beauty company — now part of Unilever — that creates products for Black consumers.

After nearly two decades under the ownership of Time Inc., it was back to being Black-owned for Essence in the midst of an identity shift.

ESSENCE, a fully black-owned media, technology and commerce company dedicated to black women and communities, has announced its executive leadership team.

These appointments are part of the final phases of the restructuring process aimed at positioning the company for continued growth and maximum impact following its acquisition from Time corporation.

Among the appointees is Kenyan-born Caroline Wanga, an innovative and inspirational thought leader and public speaker and earned her bachelor’s degree from HBCU Texas College.

She has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, ESSENCE and Chief Growth Officer, Essence Ventures

