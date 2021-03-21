Diana Ross’ Ex-Husband at One Time Couldn’t Stand Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder

*These days, the legendary diva Diana Ross, her five children, four grandkids, her ex-husbands and onetime lover and boyfriend, are all now on the same page of happiness. Yet, Ross’ first husband and music executive, Robert Ellis Silberstein, father of actress Tracee Ellis Ross, had a strong dislike for Berry Gordy.

According to the entertainment website, Iloveoldschoolmusic.com, Silberstein, Gordy, and Ross once had an interesting history together that’s deserving of a side eye and a ‘Say what now?!!’

The website points out that Ross dated Gordy for a long time and she ultimately became pregnant with Gordy’s baby in January of 1971. The baby girl, when born in August of 71, was named Rhonda Ross.

Two months after becoming pregnant, Diana married Robert Silberstein. Ross and Silberstein produced two children together. Iloveoldschoolmusic.com further writes that Silberstein is Rhonda’s “legal” father and raised her as his own, although Gordy did the upfront work of fathering Rhonda, who looks just like him. Reports said Rhonda was told the truth about who her real father was when she was 13 years old.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

In a 1977 interview with People Magazine, Silberstein aired his negative opinions about Gordy, and even talked about Stevie Wonder. Silberstein also blamed the storied Motown Records for his and Diana Ross’s divorce way back when.

“My wife belongs to that company (Motown), Silberstein said. “She’s totally dominated by a man (Berry Gordy), who never read a book in his life. And I just can’t stand it anymore to hear them calling Stevie Wonder a genius. What happened to Freud? Curious minds that read the article could understand Silberstein’s disdain for Gordy. Yet, what was his beef with Stevie?

However, time has a way of healing a lot of things in life between people. A little over three years ago, Diana Ross received her AMA “Lifetime Achievement Award.” And both Silberstein and Gordy attended and was pictured with a glowing Diana Ross. Several other family members were also pictured including actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Maybe it was just by happenstance, but Gordy was positioned to Ross’s immediate right and Silberstein was in the background, standing behind Gordy and Ross. Yet, everybody seemed happy about being a part of this powerful extended family of entertainment.