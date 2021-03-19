Dr. Oz Gets Shut Down by Wendy Williams Over COVID Vaccine [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Dr. Oz was left stunned when Wendy Williams confessed that she does not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No. I don’t trust it,” Williams told Dr. Oz during an appearance on the “Dr. Oz” show. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu, I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take an aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

Dr. Oz attempted to change Williams’ mind about the COVID-19 vaccine. He explained that he had no adverse reactions after taking the vaccine– but Williams wasn’t trying to hear it. Dr. Oz pressed her for a reason why she refused to get vaccinated.

“Doctors are really smart people,” Williams said. “But doctors don’t know everything. That’s been proven, as well. I’m not getting the vaccine.”

Williams made clear to her viewers that she was in no way telling them not to get the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to Inside Edition about his conversation with Williams, Dr. Oz noted that disagreed with her anti-vaxx stance.

“I was stunned and flabbergasted when she told me that she wasn’t going to get vaccinated,” Dr. Oz said of Williams. “She’s [Williams] thinking about it. But she’s a very firm opinionated woman, as you know, and I think she speaks for a lot of women in the Black community.”

Scroll up and watch Wendy explain to Dr. Oz why she’s not down with the COVID vaccine via the YouTube clip above.