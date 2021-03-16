Cast of ‘Genius: Aretha’ Dish On Season Premiere | WATCH

The third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” will be exploring the life of the extraordinary singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist, Aretha Frankli, in “Genius: Aretha.“

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke to the cast and crew about what the series means to them and why fans should tune in.

The award-winning Suzan Lori Parks (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) executive produced, wrote and ran the show. When asked about the project’s significance she said it was her duty to take part.

“I love my sisterhood and I take that love very seriously,” shared Parks. “I’m just thrilled the powers that be, including the spirit of Aretha Franklin, trusted me to shepherd this project.”

In a time where everything can be streamed from home, series and films are now on an equal playing field. Actor, David Cross (who portrays Jerry Wexler), said being a mini-series, sets the show apart.

“It’s about being able to take the time and do it right, because we’re going over decades and decades…and different musical styles and what was going on culturally and politically in this country,” explained Cross.

One of the benefits of a series is the ability to dive into Aretha’s early life. Shaian Jordan who plays Little Re, Aretha as a child, said Aretha’s childhood is one of the most interesting things she learned while filming.

“She lost her mom at a young age and had a child at 12 and 14 years old,” described Jordan. “She went through a lot of obstacles and as she grew up she turned her heartbreak into song.”

Courtney B. Vance, plays Aretha’s father C.L. Franklin, said watching her overcome these obstacles conveys a message we all can benefit from.

“Something was in her…and then she went beyond that to say ‘I’m not going to give up. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, all I know is that, it’s going to happen,’” offered Vance.

Check out the 4-night premiere of “Genius: Aretha” starting on Sunday, March 21st at 9/8c on National Geographic and Hulu the following night.