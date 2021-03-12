Luenell Celebrates Release of ‘Coming 2 America’ with Watch Party and BIRTHDAY Bash! / LOOK

*LOS ANGELES – Luenell, the Original Bad Girl of Comedy, had plenty to celebrate on Saturday, March 6, throwing a private watch party for the sequel COMING 2 AMERICA, since she’s part of the ensemble cast, starring comedy legend Eddie Murphy. In COMING 2 AMERICA, Luenell portrays the character Livia. Look for her in the blonde wig!

Released on March 5, 2021, fans around the world turned out to make the opening weekend of COMING 2 AMERICA on Amazon Prime Video a historically tremendous success, proving once again the star-power of Murphy. COMING 2 AMERICA was the #1 streamed movie of the weekend (as of March 8, 2021), with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 thus far, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures), according to the folks at Amazon and per 3rd party Screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVODTM ranking.

Hosted by funny man Russell Peters at his home, Luenell celebrated her birthday (March 12th) a week early by inviting a handful of her friends to a day party to preview the most highly-anticipated movie of the season. And to protect everyone, guests were given a COVID 19 test onsite – with results available within 10 minutes — prior to entering the party! Once inside, guests were treated to a taco bar, cocktails and cigars. DJ Lord Finesse was on the turntables, setting a festive mood and spinning old-school favorites all day long. Everyone dressed in African chic attire in the spirit of the movie and its fictional African kingdom of Zamunda.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Drags Khloe Kardashian for Undergoing Too Much Plastic Surgery [VIDEO]

Luenell’s guest list included some of her famous funny friends like actress and comedienne Kym Whitley; actress Vivica A. Fox, actress Marla Gibbs, the Original Queen of Comedy Miss Laura Hayes; actor/host Jerry O’Connell, comedienne Hope Flood; Bishop Don Magic Juan and award-winning porn star Mr. Marcus – just to name a few. Luenell also invited cast and crew from COMING 2 AMERICA, including fresh face actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who portrays the love interest Mirembe in the film as well as Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter, who served as the costume designer on COMING 2 AMERICA. She is the first African American woman to win an Academy Award© for Best Costume Design. And with impressive credits in television and film, Carter also received star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

FUN FACT: Interestingly, Luenell’s appearance in COMING 2 AMERICA is a family affair. Her daughter, Da’nelle Garrett, was also cast as a dancer in the film, under the direction of uber choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.

COMING 2 AMERICA is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. To view the trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY8gUtyeAKE

WHAT’S NEW WITH LUENELL

Last year, Luenell filmed two Eddie Murphy movies in one year! She is part of the all-star cast of the “Coming 2 America” sequel, starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall., streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Plus, she is part of the ensemble cast of “Dolemite Is My Name,” starring Murphy, currently streaming on Netflix.

Luenell also returns to the sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, too.. The 2006 hit mockumentary-styled comedy film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was Luenell’s breakout role that introduced her to mainstream audiences around the world. In the Oscar-nominated film, she portrays a prostitute, named Luenell, with a heart of gold. And in the end — just like Julia Roberts’s character in “Pretty Woman” — Luenell gets the guy! Luenell also appears in the sequel, “I’ve Got the Hookup 2,” an urban cult classic, starring music mogul/businessman Master P and his son, Romeo Miller.

Other sightings of Luenell includes an appearance in the sequel “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz; a cameo in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show, streaming on Amazon Prime Video and a cameo appearance in the music video, “I Like Boys,” by former American Idol singer/songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, which has already amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Prior to the pandemic, Luenell was gigging in Las Vegas! First, she wrapped up a three-month residency at the SLS hotel in Viva Las Vegas – former home of the Sands Hotel, the favorite spot of singer Frank Sinatra and the rest of the “Rat Pack.” And then back by popular demand, she had an extended run at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade in Vegas. When Sin City opens back up, look for her to bring back some laughs to the strip.

Luenell’s latest comedy CD, “Luenell Live: I Only Drink at Work,” is available on digital platforms everywhere.

So, you want some video from the the event? Well, alrighty then, here ya go:

For more about Luenell, visit www.HeyLuenell.com

PHOTOS COURTESY: Photos by Arnold Turner