Hot Mic Catches HS Hoops Announcer Calling Team N-Word for Kneeling During Anthem (Watch)

*A high school basketball announcer in Oklahoma got caught on a live mic calling an entire girls basketball team a racial slur because they opted to kneel during the national anthem.

Before Norman High School played Midwest City at the Oklahoma 6A Basketball Tournament Thursday night, all Norman players took a knee. That’s when an announcer on the official live stream of broadcaster NFHS Network said: “Are they kneeling? F *** ing n ***ers. I hope Norman kicks their ass. F ***. They’re going to kneel like that?”

Watch below:

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! “F****** N******” is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

On Friday morning, Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino issued a statement to district parents via email.

“Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes,” Migliorino wrote. “The announcers were contracted by (the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association) for the state tournament.”

Migliorino wrote the district condemns and “will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes” the commentators displayed.

“We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff,” Migliorino wrote. “It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals.”

In the email, Migliorino wrote Norman High will broadcast the remainder of the tournament through a different company – SportsTalk Media.