‘Social Society’ Exclusive Clip: Natural Hair Tips From Dr. Boogie [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Social Society,” in which Kendall Kyndall chats with celebrity hairstylist and star of the new makeover show “My Mane Problem,” Dr.Boogie. In the clip, Boogie shares the ins and outs of keeping natural hair gorgeous, healthy and flowing.

On this week’s episode of “Social Society” (now streaming on ALLBLK), Kendall dives into natural food, beauty, body, wellness products and more! In addition to Dr. Boogie and Kendall chop it up with DJ Freedem, “Trap Gardiner” and founder of The Freedem Plant Trade as he breaks down different aspects of going natural. Author and vegan enthusiast, Maisha Wynn and Vegan Chef, Candice M. Meredith share their favorite vegan recipes. And Kendall’s “Best Friends” are in for a treat with a special performance by musical artist ENVI.

Check out the moment via the clip above.

Here’s more from the press release:

About Social Society: This weekly variety talk show is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play). Social Society will provide a fresh look into current trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. New episodes streaming every Monday on ALLBLK

ALLBLK (www.ALLBLK.tv), the newly rebranded streaming service focused on Black programming from AMC Networks, is breaking into previously uncharted territory with the upcoming launch of its new weekly variety talk show, Social Society. Hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Social Society will provide a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.

Curated around specific themes such as Black entrepreneurship, relationships, financial literacy and more, Social Society will be formatted to open with a comedy sketch that speaks to the chosen theme by blending fact and funny. Throughout the season, host Kendall Kyndall will welcome a rotation of some of social media’s leading ladies as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation served with a side of comedic flare. An actor, host, and social media personality who rose to fame in 2015 for his unapologetic social commentary of VH1’s popular Love & Hip Hop franchise, Kyndall’s recent credits include serving as host of the Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked special, serving as a backstage host for Love & Hip Hop reunion shows, a series regular role on BET’s Games People Play, and guest appearances on various shows including Claws and Hip Hop Squares.

“Social Society” is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, new episodes of Social Society air weekly on Mondays.