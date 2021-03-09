Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home News
News

‘Social Society’ Exclusive Clip: Natural Hair Tips From Dr. Boogie [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Social Society,” in which Kendall Kyndall chats with celebrity hairstylist and star of the new makeover show “My Mane Problem,” Dr.Boogie. In the clip, Boogie shares the ins and outs of keeping natural hair gorgeous, healthy and flowing.

On this week’s episode of “Social Society” (now streaming on ALLBLK), Kendall dives into natural food, beauty, body, wellness products and more! In addition to Dr. Boogie and Kendall chop it up with DJ Freedem, “Trap Gardiner” and founder of The Freedem Plant Trade as he breaks down different aspects of going natural. Author and vegan enthusiast, Maisha Wynn and Vegan Chef, Candice M. Meredith share their favorite vegan recipes. And Kendall’s “Best Friends” are in for a treat with a special performance by musical artist ENVI.

Check out the moment via the clip above.

READ MORE: Meghan’s Dad Insists Royals are ‘Not Racist’, Says He Speaks to Tabloids Only When Daughter Ignores Him (Watch)

Here’s more from the press release:

About Social Society: This weekly variety talk show is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play). Social Society will provide a fresh look into current trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. New episodes streaming every Monday on ALLBLK

ALLBLK (www.ALLBLK.tv), the newly rebranded streaming service focused on Black programming from AMC Networks, is breaking into previously uncharted territory with the upcoming launch of its new weekly variety talk show, Social Society. Hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Social Society will provide a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.

Curated around specific themes such as Black entrepreneurship, relationships, financial literacy and more, Social Society will be formatted to open with a comedy sketch that speaks to the chosen theme by blending fact and funny. Throughout the season, host Kendall Kyndall will welcome a rotation of some of social media’s leading ladies as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation served with a side of comedic flare. An actor, host, and social media personality who rose to fame in 2015 for his unapologetic social commentary of VH1’s popular Love & Hip Hop franchise, Kyndall’s recent credits include serving as host of the Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked special, serving as a backstage host for Love & Hip Hop reunion shows, a series regular role on BET’s Games People Play, and guest appearances on various shows including Claws and Hip Hop Squares.

“Social Society” is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, new episodes of Social Society air weekly on Mondays.

Previous articlePiers Morgan Storms Off Set After Biracial Co-Host Calls Out His Bias Against Meghan Markle (Watch)
Next articleBlack Brits Empathize With Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO