Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home News
News

Proposed California Bill Calls for Gender-Neutral Aisles for Kids at Retailers [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The looney liberals in California are considering a new bill that would make it illegal for large retailers to have gender-specific areas for children’s toys and clothing. 

Per KTVU.com, Assembly Bill 1084 would apply to retailers with 500 or more employees and seeks to establish gender-neutral retail areas where children’s items are being displayed, prohibiting “the use of signage within each undivided area indicating that particular items are for either girls or for boys.”

The proposal was introduced last month by Assemblymembers Evan Low, who chairs the Legislative LGBT Caucus of the Bay Area, and Cristina Garcia of Los Angeles. The bill’s original wording included children’s clothing among the items banned but during the amendment process, children’s clothing has been eliminated from the list, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Kitchen Owner Pulls Gun on Black Food Truck Couple Accusing them of ‘Kitchen Contamination’ / WATCH

In a statement to KTVU, Low said, “Children should be able to express themselves freely and focus on more important things than stereotypical gender norms.” 

Here’s more from TMZ:

In other words, places like Target, Walmart or Kohls that sells childcare items, children’s toys/products or children’s wardrobe wouldn’t be able to steer folks to certain sections based on sex — it would just be a free-for-all … where parents and kids could roam freely to what they liked. They’d also be prohibited from dividing the floor space up by gender.

There’s more … any websites these stores operate would have to change their categories too — so instead of boys/girls (whatever) … it’d read “kids,” “unisex” or “gender-neutral.” 

Some retailers have already started eliminating gender-based signs and sections, like Target, which apparently made the move in 2015. Abrcrombie, H&M, Old Navy and Zara have also launched unisex lines for kids. 

“Toys are toys. Let’s make safe spaces for all children and let kids be kids,” Low said, noting that the state of California “is actually playing catch-up on this issue.”

If the revised version of AB 1084 passes, retailers who don’t comply would be fined $1,000 per violation. 

Previous articlePharrell’s New Goodtime Hotel in Miami Now Accepting Reservations
Next articleQueen Elizabeth II Says Meghan, Harry and Archie Will ‘Always Be Much Loved Family Members’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO