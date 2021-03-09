Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Pharrell’s New Goodtime Hotel in Miami Now Accepting Reservations

By Ny MaGee
Pharrell Williams

*Pharrell Williams’ new Miami hotel is now open for business and fans can book a room just in time for the summer. 

We previously reported, the singer/producer teamed up with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum on The Goodtime hotel, located on Washington Avenue in Miami’s South Beach.

“One thing I’ve noticed in my life is that places that were amazing at one time always have a great chance of being amazing again, because there’s something about the energy of that latitude and longitude where The Goodtime is located that just works,” Grutman says. “To me, it was the best block, and to be able to be part of it coming back, is just so special to me.”

The seven-story building was designed by architect Morris Adjmi. Williams compares the vibe to “being in a Wes Anderson film,” he told Vogue about the hotel’s aesthetic. “It’s like Margot Tenenbaum.”

READ MORE: Pharrell Gives Fans a Look at His New Miami Hotel: ‘We Call It Spiritual Wi-Fi’

 

The Goodtime boasts 266 guest rooms, a workout area, a third-floor pool deck, a full-service eatery, 45,000 square feet of retail space, and a recording studio, per Complex

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Pharrell said. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi.”

Williams gave fans a preview of the hotel in a post shared on social media, check it out by swiping through the images in the Instagram post above.

“The energy here, that’s everything to me,” Williams says. “The weather, the water, the humidity. Some people don’t like the humidity, but I think humidity is good for the skin, and for creativity. It might rain once a day here for about 10 minutes, but that means there are lots of rainbows, and who doesn’t want that?” 

The hotel is set to open in April with rooms starting at $260 a night. Reservations can be made on the hotel’s website.

“The Goodtime will light up this community,” Pharrell said. “People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space, and, of course, a good time.”

The hotel has been in the works for three years. 

“Pharrell said to me, ‘I think we should name it The Goodtime as one word—and really change the narrative,” Grutman said. “That’s been our whole vision for everything we’re doing. [In recent years], Washington Avenue has not been thought of as the star. We want to change that—this won’t be a place to just lay your head.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

