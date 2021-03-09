Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

‘Coming 2 America’ a Hit for Amazon Prime with Most Viewers During First Week Release

By Ny MaGee
0

COMING 2 AMERICA

*Eddie Murphy’sComing 2 America” was the most-watched streaming film on Amazon Prime during its first week of release. 

Per TheWrap, the feature comedy “has received mixed reviews since its release, receiving a 52% critics score and 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes,” the outlet writes. The sequel to the ’80s comedy topped “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run,” which premiered on the new Paramount+ streaming service.

According to the report, the top five most-watched streaming films of the weekend were Netflix’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” and “I Care A Lot,” along with HBO Max’s “Tom & Jerry,” which was also released in theaters and grossed nearly $23 million at the US box office over the past 10 days.

Meanwhile, Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

READ MORE: New Comers Jermaine Fowler & Nomzamo Mbatha Talk Pressure of Filming ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel / WATCH

COMING 2 AMERICA

The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Arsenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.

For the sequel, Akeem returns to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

Murphy and Hall co-star alongside Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates.

Craig Brewer directed from a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Brewer, who worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” previously dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly.

“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”

Previous articleHFPA Promises New Diversity Efforts After #GoldenGlobesSoWhite Controversy
Next articleChicago Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly out of Prison Says ‘It Was a Business Decision’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO