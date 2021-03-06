Saturday, March 6, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Texan Denaron Releases New Single ‘Wild Out’ Featuring Young Dro

By Eunice Moseley
denaron
Denaron releases new single ‘Wild Out’ featuring Young Dro.

*“I just like to sing for the ladies,” said singer/songwriter Denaron Babineaux who recently released a new single “Wild Out” featuring Young Dro from his upcoming debut album “Debut.” “For over a year I thought about getting this guy on a record. I had two or three different tracks I could hear him on.”

Young Dro picked the ‘Wild Out’ track and the rest is history.

“I’m in Houston and he is in Atlanta,” Denaron said of the recording process during the pandemic. “We were doing it online. We stayed on the phone changing different things.”

Denaron’s vocals have been compared to Musiq Souldchild, Joe and John Legend. He has performed at venues such as House of Blues, XEN Lounge and the legendary SOB’s in New York. He has opened up for Wale, Dwele, Ginuwine and The Hamiltons.

“I was out here singing for fun,” he pointed out. “As a business, it’s a bigger blessing. Now it’s going in the direction I want it to go.”

Babineaux, which is a French name, has also released some other singles that include “WYD (What You Doing),” his debut single “Body” featuring Brian Angel of Day 26, and “Want Dat” featuring Beat King. He has also released a mix-tape “LaLauxure” www.Denaron.com

