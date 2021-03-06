*“I just like to sing for the ladies,” said singer/songwriter Denaron Babineaux who recently released a new single “Wild Out” featuring Young Dro from his upcoming debut album “Debut.” “For over a year I thought about getting this guy on a record. I had two or three different tracks I could hear him on.”

Young Dro picked the ‘Wild Out’ track and the rest is history.

“I’m in Houston and he is in Atlanta,” Denaron said of the recording process during the pandemic. “We were doing it online. We stayed on the phone changing different things.”

Denaron’s vocals have been compared to Musiq Souldchild, Joe and John Legend. He has performed at venues such as House of Blues, XEN Lounge and the legendary SOB’s in New York. He has opened up for Wale, Dwele, Ginuwine and The Hamiltons.

“I was out here singing for fun,” he pointed out. “As a business, it’s a bigger blessing. Now it’s going in the direction I want it to go.”

Babineaux, which is a French name, has also released some other singles that include “WYD (What You Doing),” his debut single “Body” featuring Brian Angel of Day 26, and “Want Dat” featuring Beat King. He has also released a mix-tape “LaLauxure” www.Denaron.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference