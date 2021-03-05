Friday, March 5, 2021
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Accused of Harassing Sexual Assault Victim

By Ny MaGee
*Kenneth Petty’s sexual assault victim is speaking out once more about the harassment she has endured in the years since he allegedly raped her at knifepoint. 

We previously reported that Petty is a registered sex offender and was convicted of raping the woman when they were both age 16. Nicki Minaj claims her husband and the woman, referred to simply as Jennifer, were in a relationship at the time. 

Earlier this year, Jennifer took to social media and fired off a message to the Pettys in a short video obtained by NoseyHeauxLive

“This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Tell your f*ckin people to leave my family alone. Don’t call my f*ckin family. Don’t call my brothers. Don’t call anybody. Leave me and my family the f*ck alone!” she said. 

The woman claims she was pressured and coerced by the adults around her to drop the rape charges against Petty when she was a teenager, but he was eventually arrested for the assault. 

Several years later she would speak to Nicki directly about the rape after which “street goons” began threatening her. 

READ MORE: Alleged Rape Victim of Nicki Minaj’s Husband Says Couple is Threatening Her [VIDEO]

Kenny Petty & Nicki Minaj (Instagram)

“The last message I received said I was stupid for not taking the money that they offered me because they’re going to offer that money for my head,” the woman said. 

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Jennifer claims even members of her own family turned on her to protect Petty. 

“My family allowed his mother and father to take me to go see a district attorney and pretend like [they were] my aunt and uncle,” she told the publication. “I think I kind of always just felt like people wanted me to be a liar.”

She alleges that people connected to Petty and Minaj harassed her for months last year, forcing her to move three times. 

“I’m hoping for the truth to come out, and whatever comes from that truth, to let it be,” Jennifer said, adding, “after everything that has happened, it’s like, these people were willing to sacrifice me so this guy could remain in the public eye. I feel like my family was willing to sacrifice me.”

Jennifer claims at one point, a man named Barry came to her home with $20,000, and a letter he wanted her to sign saying she lied about the rape. She said she told him, ‘I’m not taking it. I don’t want it.’”

It wasn’t long before the U.S. Marshals got in touch with Jennifer following a tip from a Nicki fan who wasn’t pleased that the hip-hop star married a felon who allegedly raped a teen and killed a man in an unrelated case many years ago. 

The tipster reportedly alerted NYPD after Petty had a firearm on social media, failed to register as a sex offender after moving to Los Angeles, and for harassing Jennifer over their decades-old rape case. U.S. Marshals contacted Jennifer and told her an investigation has been launched into Nicki Minaj and her husband.

“For people out in the world to know that you can’t do stuff like this and get away with it. And for women who have been abused, for women who have been assaulted, for them to not live in fear of speaking their truth. No matter who the person is.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

