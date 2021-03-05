BLIND ITEM: The A-List Pervert

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

That college student who was the personal assistant for someone who is in the public eye every day and does countless radio and television spots every day on a variety of networks, says that to prove her loyalty to her boss, she used to have to manually satisfy him every day for the first year. When she hit that one-year anniversary, she didn’t have to do it any longer.

Can you guess the A-list boss?