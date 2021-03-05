Friday, March 5, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The A-List Pervert

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

That college student who was the personal assistant for someone who is in the public eye every day and does countless radio and television spots every day on a variety of networks, says that to prove her loyalty to her boss, she used to have to manually satisfy him every day for the first year. When she hit that one-year anniversary, she didn’t have to do it any longer.

Can you guess the A-list boss?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

