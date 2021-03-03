BLIND ITEM: Former Disney Actor is a Predator

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

It is really hard to believe that this former A-list Disney actor still gets regular work in Hollywood. The actor, who started grooming an actress when she was 4, wasn’t even canceled when she came forward a year or so ago and sued him for sending explicit matter to a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor. He groomed her for nine years

Can you guess the former A-list Disney actor?